New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi 36th Death Anniversary: From Leading India to Victory in 1971 War to Pokhran Nuclear Test, Here Are 5 Reasons Why Former PM is Called ‘Iron Lady of India’.

"Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. "On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her."

Also Read | Manohari Gold Tea Auctioned for Record Price of Rs 75,000 Per Kg.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)