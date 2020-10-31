Dibrugarh, October 31: Manohari Gold Tea, a famous tea produced by Manohari Tea Estate, was auctioned at Rs 75,000 per kg at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre creating a record for the third successive year.

In the year 2018, Manohari Gold Tea was sold for Rs 39,001 per kilogram for the first time in history and again in the year 2019 breaking all records it was sold for Rs 50,000 per kilogram.

This year, the Gold Tea was bought by Vishnu Tea Company with the highest bid of Rs 75,000 per kilogram, breaking all its previous records. The tea was purchased for their retail store, upcountry buyers and their eCommerce website, "www.9amtea.com". Manohari Gold Tea: Rare Assam Tea Sold At Rs 75,000 Per Kg; Here Are Details About the Special Chai.

As stated by Parth Lohia, director, Manohari Tea Estate, Dibrugarh: "This year, 2.5 kilograms of Handmade Gold Tea was produced, out of which 1.2 kilograms was sold in the auction and the remaining will be available at select outlets including GTAC lounge as demand for one of the rarest teas in the world continues to grow."

