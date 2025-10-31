Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day, and recalled his immense contribution towards unifying India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the 'Iron Man of India' at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of National Unity Day, celebrated in honour of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years."

"He continued, "His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India," he added.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and recalled his remarkable role in unifying the nation.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader, and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage, and adept leadership."

Adding further, she said, "His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India."

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is celebrated across the country on October 31 with great fervour to honour the great leader and one of India's most courageous freedom fighters.

The 182-meter-tall Statue of Unity in Gujarat, the world's tallest statue, was built in his honour.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the "Iron Man of India", served as the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. (ANI)

