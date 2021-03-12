New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal, a great thinker and social reformer of the 19th century.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Swamikal's teachings helped society overcome social barriers and united people.

He added that the special emphasis on equality by the social reformer continues to inspire us.

"On his birth anniversary, I pay my respects to Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal, a great thinker and social reformer of the 19th century. His teachings helped society overcome social barriers and united people. His emphasis on equality continues to inspire us," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

