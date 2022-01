Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute at Shahid Smarak in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh's Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the Augurnath temple to offer prayers.

PM Modi arrived in the city today to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. (ANI)

