Punjab, January 2: In yet another incident of violence against women, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Jandiala. The police have booked the accused on Friday and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

As per the report published in The Tribune, the accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of a village in Tarn Taran. On November 22 last year, the accused intercepted the victim on the Jandiala Guru bus stand when she was on her way to the stitching learning centre and forcibly took her to a hotel nearby where he sexually assaulted her. The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she speaks about the incident with anyone. Mumbai Minor Girl Raped in Nalasopara By Man On Pretext of Providing Back Pain Treatment; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act.

However, the girl mustered up the courage and registered a complaint at Jandiala police station on Friday. The accused has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

