Kanpur, Jun 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a letter of appreciation to Shivanya Tiwari (11), a Class-7 student from Kanpur, praising her for a portrait she made depicting Operation Sindoor.

The portrait was handed over to the prime minister during his public meeting in Kanpur 10 days ago.

In the letter dated June 6, the prime minister said, “A painting made by you (Shivanya Tiwari) was received during a public meeting in Kanpur recently. I am overwhelmed by the way you have expressed your emotions on canvas regarding Operation Sindoor.”

Modi noted that the bravery of the country's armed forces during Operation Sindoor had filled every Indian with pride.

“This operation against terrorism is a message from a new India – one that is courageous, self-respecting, and resolute,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of art, the prime minister said, “Painting is a powerful medium to express our emotions and give form to our imagination. Through your artwork, you have presented a vision of a strong and transforming India.”

He added, “The country is moving forward with a firm resolve to build a developed India during this Amrit Kaal. I am confident that young citizens like you will play a vital role in achieving this goal.”

Wishing Tiwari a bright future, the prime minister concluded, “May you achieve great success in life and continue contributing to the progress of the country and society through your art.”

Tiwari presented the portrait to the prime minister during his public address in Kanpur on May 30, when he launched developmental projects worth Rs 47,600 crore.

While speaking at the Chandra Shekhar Azad University ground, Modi noticed the young girl holding up her artwork in the crowd.

From the stage, the prime minister said, “This girl has made a painting to be presented here. SPG personnel can collect it."

Modi also instructed the security personnel to ensure that the artwork was received and asked the girl to write down her name and address, assuring her that he would write back.

