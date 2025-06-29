New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the invaluable contributions of both Doctors and Chartered Accountants (CAs) while addressing the country during the 123rd edition of the monthly program Mann ki Baat and called attention to how both professions are such "pillars of society," with one being protectors of health and other being guides of economic life.

Acknowledging their importance ahead of July 1, which marks both National Doctors' Day and Chartered Accountants' Day, the Prime Minister said, "On the 1st of July, the day after tomorrow, we honour two very important professions - Doctors and CAs. Both of them are such pillars of society, which make our lives better. Doctors are the protectors of our health and CAs (Chartered Accountants) are the guides of economic life. My best wishes to all the Doctors and Chartered Accountants."

Notably, the Prime Minister also drew attention to the importance of protecting and preserving the environment, as the country celebrated World Environment Day earlier, just as one would their health.

"This month, we all celebrated the 'World Environment Day'. I received thousands of your messages. Many people told me about those friends who had set out alone to save the environment and then the whole society joined them. This contribution of everyone is becoming a great strength for our earth," the PM said.

Highlighting various examples of people from across the country, he added, "Ramesh Kharmale of Pune... knowing about his work will inspire you a lot. When people take rest at the end of the week, Ramesh ji and his family set out with a pickaxe and a spade. Do you know where to? Towards the hills of Junnar. Be it sunshine or a steep climb, their ascent does not stop. They clear bushes, dig trenches to retain water and sow seeds. They dug 70 trenches in just two months."

Talking about another initiative, the PM talked about Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, where the Municipal Corporation has started the 'Mission for Million Trees' campaign. The target is to plant lakhs of trees. A special aspect about this campaign is 'Sindoor Van'. He also dedicated the campaign to the soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor.

"This forest is dedicated to the bravehearts of Operation Sindoor. Sindoor saplings are being planted in the memory of those brave people who have sacrificed everything for the country. Here, another campaign is being given a new impetus - 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Under this campaign, crores of trees have been planted in the country. You too must take part in such campaigns going on in your village or city," he said.

While remembering the horrors of the emergency, the PM also played archival audio of former Prime Ministers Morarji Desai, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who described the Emergency as a time of constitutional murder, mass arrests, and the suppression of civil liberties and the press.

The PM asserted that every citizen should remember the ones who fought "bravely" against the Emergency and it also inspires us to stay "vigilant" to "safeguard" the Constitution. (ANI)

