Ahmedabad, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted.

As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day and her condition is reported to be stable. Heeraben Modi Hospitalised: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad To Meet His Mother (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad:

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/j9Yp3udunB — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

The hospital in a statement said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable." Hiraba Modi, PM Narendra Modi’s Mother, Admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, Condition Stable.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

