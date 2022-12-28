Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. Earlier in the day, Hospital Director R.K. Patel in a health bulletin said, "Hiraba is admitted to the hospital and her condition is stable." Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan also reached the hospital to inquire about PM Modi's mother Hiraben Modi's health. PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Hiraba Admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, Condition Stable.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/j9Yp3udunB — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)