Ahmedabad, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraba was admitted to the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad. Her condition was said to be stable.

Hospital Director R.K. Patel in a health bulletin said, "Hiraba is admitted to the hospital and her condition is stable." Heeraba Modi Health Update: PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Stable, Says UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Heeraba Modi Health Update:

Prime Minister #NarendraModi's mother hiraba is admitted in U N mehta hospital, and her condition is stable, said the health bulletin issued by the Director of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/tLn2vGTjfY — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about her health. Heeraba Modi Hospitalised; PM Narendra Modi's Mother Admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to police sources, the Ahmedabad airport area has been declared a no fly zone for drones, and police deployment has also increased, as there is a possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving here to see his ailing mother.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).