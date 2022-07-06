New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary and remembered his contribution to India's development particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry.

"Tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. He is widely respected for his contribution to India's development particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry. He was also known for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with other Union Ministers and MPs paid floral tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the Parliament central hall.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Mookerjee and said he was a unique thinker who believed that the basic purpose of power was not to rule but to work with a dedicated spirit for nation-building.

"Dr Mookerjee was a unique thinker who believed that the basic purpose of power was not to rule but to work with a dedicated spirit for nation-building. His philosophy of cultural nationalism and the idea of adopting policies according to the original culture of India will always guide us," Shah said in a tweet.

BJP national president JP Nadda also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama at party headquarters on his birth anniversary.

Mookerjee, who was a politician, barrister and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950.

Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first President.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as "detenu" on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

