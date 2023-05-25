New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation visit as a success, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said that the manner in which he represented India, its culture and its democratic values on the world platform bringing global admiration and respect for the country.

"The manner in which PM Modi represented us before the world, represented the culture and democratic values, have brought laurels. His recent visits to the nations were a success. We saw how the global leaders honoured India. When the PM is respected, the people of India are also respected," said Lekhi while talking to ANI.

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi arrived at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Prime Minister Modi was garlanded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and party members on his arrival at the airport.

PM Modi on his arrival this morning said that today the world wants to know what India is thinking.

While addressing the public gathered to welcome him, PM Modi said, "The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies... Today the world wants to know what India is thinking."

"When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi," he said.

During his three-day visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians.

PM Modi's visit holds importance in many respects. Historically, it marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island and strategically, it lays the foundation of what could possibly be one of the most significant bilateral partnerships of India in the context of the Indo-Pacific, as per Global Order.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea. Earlier, he visited Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. (ANI)

