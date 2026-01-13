New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday suggested to youth to make strides in the field of gaming by taking Ramayana, Mahabharat and other stories to the world, saying it will also export India's culture.

Adressing the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, PM Modi urged the youth to give wings to their ideas, saying they should not be averse to risks and the that government is willing to provide the requisite support

He noted that gaming is a major market, a major economy in the world.

He also said that Lord Hanuman can run the entire world's gaming, evoking smiles and applause from the audience.

"In one presentation, there was mention of exporting our culture. Our stories are Ramayan, Mahabharat and many more. Can we take these to the world of gaming? Gaming is a major market, a major economy in the world. We can bring new games based on our mythologies. Lord Hanuman can run the entire world's gaming. Our culture will be exported, and technology will also be used," he said.

"You should move forward with your ideas. Don't step back from taking risks. The government is walking with you," he added.

PM Modi said that the reforms undertaken by the government have opened several avenues for youth.

Noting that India's youth are at the forefront of nation-building with their innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the country is experiencing remarkable growth in the Orange Economy, rooted in culture, content and creativity.

He stated that the strength and capabilities of young Indians will shape India's strength, and their success will elevate the country to new heights. Congratulating participants of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the Prime Minister underscored the critical role of youth leadership in achieving the vision of a developed India.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the period leading up to 2047, when India marks 100 years of independence, is a decisive phase for both the nation and its youth.

The Prime Minister noted that the event coincides with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. "Remembering Swami Vivekananda, we celebrate National Youth Day every year on 12 January. Inspired by his ideals, 12 January has been chosen for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The life of Swami Vivekananda is a great guiding light for all of us," PM Modi emphasised.

Expressing satisfaction over the rapid growth of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, PM Modi described it as a powerful platform enabling direct youth participation in shaping India's development agenda.

"The association of crores of young people with this initiative, more than 5 million registrations, over 3 million youths participating in the Viksit Bharat Challenge, and sharing their ideas for the nation's development, such large-scale engagement of youth power is unprecedented," he noted.

Appreciating the quality of inputs, the Prime Minister particularly lauded the thoughtful ideas presented on key themes such as Women-Led Development and Youth Participation in Democracy. The Prime Minister also underlined the creativity and innovative spirit of India's Gen Z and congratulated all young participants and members of the Mera Yuva Bharat organization for the successful conduct of the dialogue. (ANI)

