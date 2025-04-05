Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the long-standing Tamil Nadu fishermen issue during his ongoing visit to Sri Lanka, calling for a resolution that satisfies both nations.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan said that the Sri Lankan government has no "moral authority" to confiscate fishermen's assets and auction them.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The biggest concern is finding a solution that is agreeable to both Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu fishermen. The Sri Lankan government has no moral authority to confiscate the assets, particularly the fishing boats and nets, and auction them. PM Narendra Modi should put an end to this," Sathyan said.

Sathyan stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to secure the release of detained fishermen, adding, "If the fishermen are arrested, there are ways and means using which the two governments can work on their release."

Also Read | Digital Fraud in Aligarh: After Contractual Workers and Juice Vendor, Watchman Earning INR 5,000 per Month Slapped With INR 2.2 Crore Income Tax Notice.

His remarks came amid heightened concerns over recurring arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and the seizures of their boats and assets by Sri Lankan authorities, impacting the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu's fishing community.

Earlier, at the end of March, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka, India raised the issue of the plight of Indian fishermen caught in the decades-old maritime dispute between the two neighbours.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during the special briefing, said that the long-standing issue of fishermen is expected to feature in the talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

"I have no doubt that the Prime Minister will raise issues related to the welfare of our fishermen during his meeting with the Sri Lankan President," Misri said.

The issue of fishermen has been a persistent problem between the two countries, with Sri Lankan authorities arresting Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary line.

Misri emphasised that India has been in close contact with Sri Lankan authorities to resolve the issue and that a joint working group on fisheries has been established to address the problem.

Meanwhile, addressing the queries regarding the plight of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka during the question hour in Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker said that the current government inherited the situation due to events that can be traced back to 1974 and 1976.

Jaishankar detailed Sri Lanka's legal framework, stating, "Sri Lanka has two laws - the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act of 1996 and the Fisheries Regulation of Foreign Fishing Boats of 1979. Both these acts were amended in 2018 and 2023, providing for much stiffer sentences, bigger fines, and greater detention."

He explained that many of those serving sentences are boat owners, skippers, or repeat offenders, complicating resolution efforts.

He stated that the "root cause" of the ongoing issue related to the detention of Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka began in 1974 when the international maritime boundary line was drawn, followed by an exchange of letters in 1976 with Sri Lanka delineating fishing jurisdiction.

"The house is aware that, in a way, our government has inherited the problem. This problem began in 1974 when the international maritime boundary line was drawn, followed by an exchange of letters in 1976 delineating fishing jurisdiction. These decisions are the root cause of the situation," EAM said while replying to the question raised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)