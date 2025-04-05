Aligarh, April 5: In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, a 45-year-old man working as a security guard (Watchman) at a brick kiln received an IT notice for INR 2.2 crore from the Income Tax department on Thursday, April 3. The man was identified as Rajkumar Singh. This is the fourth such case in two weeks after two contractual workers and a juice seller received similar IT notices worth crores.

According to the IT notice, crores of rupees worth of business transactions were conducted in Delhi using Singh's PAN card. However, Rajkumar said that he has never paid income tax. Singh, who works as a watchman, claims to earn around INR 5,000 per month. "I was shocked after knowing that I have to pay such a huge amount. I have never paid tax because I do not fall under the tax-paying category," he told TOI. Aligarh: Watchman Demands INR 500 Bribe to Open Mortuary After Road Accident Victim’s Death (Watch Video).

Singh also said that he would file a complaint with the IT department. The incident highlights a concerning pattern of fraudulent misuse of personal information of people belonging to low-income backgrounds. Meanwhile, an income tax officer posted in Aligarh said that an investigation is underway, and action will be taken accordingly.

Identity Theft Comes to Light in Aligarh

Earlier, a man earning INR 15,000 received an income tax notice of INR 33.88 crore, while another earning INR 8,500 received a notice of INR 3.87 crore and a third INR 7.79 crore in the Aligarh district. As per a PTI report, the three notices served to those barely earning enough tell the tale of identity theft. One of the victims was identified as Karan Kumar (34), who received an income tax notice of INR 33.88 crore.

Lawyers informed him that Mahaveer Enterprises was conducting large-scale transactions in petroleum products and steel goods in Delhi using his forged PAN and Aadhaar card. Similarly, Mohit Kumar, a small-time worker at a transport company, was shocked when the IT department slapped him with a notice of INR 3.87 crore on March 28. Aligarh: Juice Seller, Who Earns INR 400 Per Day, in Shock After Receiving INR 7.79 Crore Income Tax Notice (Watch Video).

Kumar sought help from his employer, who consulted a GST lawyer. The lawyer told them that a firm, MK Traders, was conducting business using Amit's Aadhaar card. Amit, who earns INR 8,500 per month, said that the notice shattered him. The victim, who was pondering over how his details got stolen, recalled that in 2020, he had applied for a job in Delhi and submitted his documents for the same.

After the incidents came to light, a senior income tax lawyer in Aligarh said that such cases of "digital fraud" reflect large-scale systematic misuse of digital identity systems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).