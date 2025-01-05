New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the voters of the national capital to give Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance in the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. He took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that the government has been no less than a "tragedy (AAP-DA)."

"We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to the BJP for the bright future of Delhi, it is the BJP which can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Parivartan Rally' at Japanese Park in Rohini.

PM Modi further said that he had come to address the gathering after inaugurating development works for Delhi worth thousands of crores of rupees. He added that the coming 25 years will remain crucial for the future of the entire country and Delhi's contribution was necessary in the 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

"I have just come here after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects for Delhi worth thousands of crores of rupees. We are in the year 2025. The coming 25 years will be crucial for the future of Delhi and the entire country. These 25 years will witness India become a Viksit Bharat. We will be a part of it. These years will witness India transform into a new age of modernisation. The time, when India becomes the world's third economic power, is coming soon and Delhi's contribution is necessary for it," he added.

PM Modi said that people trust the BJP because it is a party that believes in good governance. The BJP is dedicated to the development and welfare of every citizen, he added.

"In Delhi, only one voice is resonating. And that is why only one voice is echoing in Delhi. 'You will not tolerate injustice, change is inevitable.' Now Delhi desires a land of development, and I am delighted that Delhi places its trust in the BJP. The BJP is trusted because it is a party that brings good governance. The BJP works with a spirit of service, fulfils dreams, and is dedicated to development, committed to the welfare of every citizen," PM Modi said.

He said that people continue to support the BJP, citing examples from Haryana to Odisha, saying that the ruling party at the Centre was given a chance to form governments with full majority in these states.

"That is why, once people place their trust in the BJP, they continue to support it. Be it in North India, Odisha, or recently in Haryana, where the BJP was given the opportunity to form the government with a full majority for the third consecutive time. In Delhi too, once again, people have blessed all our MPs, and we are confident that the BJP's lotus will bloom in the assembly elections as well. I would urge all BJP workers to make people aware of the party's resolutions and acquaint them with the vision of development," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday interacted with school children while riding the Namo Bharat train from the Sahibabad RRTS station to the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station during its inauguration.

The Namo Bharat trains have now reached Delhi, marking the beginning of a new era of high-speed mobility options for the National Capital. (ANI)

