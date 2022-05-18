New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Yuva Shivir' organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara on Thursday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara are organising the Shivir.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Government Creates Rs 500cr Film Development Fund for 5 Years.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and nation-building.

"It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat etc," PMO said in a release. (ANI)

Also Read | Passenger Train Services Between India and Bangladesh to Resume from May 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)