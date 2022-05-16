New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday at 11 am via video conferencing.

He will also release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also launch a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras, added the press release.

The other institutes that participated in the project include IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT). The project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs. 220 crore.

The Test Bed will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies.

TRAI was established in 1997 through the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997. (ANI)

