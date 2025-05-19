Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a review meeting at Samatva Bhavan (CM House) in Bhopal on Monday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state on May 31 on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

CM Yadav discussed the preparations in detail with senior officials and instructed the concerned departments to complete all arrangements properly and in a timely manner.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Says AI Will Reshape Jobs, Provide New Opportunities for Skilled Professionals.

During the meeting, CM Yadav said, "It is a matter of pride and joy for the people of Madhya Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhopal on May 31. He will address a large Women's Convention at the Jamboree Ground in Bhopal. Dedicated to the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, this convention will mark the beginning of the commemorative year and will focus on women's empowerment and self-reliance."

According to an official release, around one lakh women are expected to participate in the convention. The event is being organised by the Department of Panchayat and Rural Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh, with support from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. A commemorative postage stamp and coin in honour of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar will also be released during the programme.

Also Read | Spider Bite in UK: Man Hospitalised, in 'Unbearable' Pain After Getting Bitten by Britain's Most Venomous Spider False Widow.

CM Yadav further stated that PM Modi's vision is the mission of the State Government, under which several initiatives have been launched for the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women. The convention will showcase major schemes and achievements related to women's empowerment in Madhya Pradesh.

"Special stalls will be set up at the venue, highlighting the innovations of Self-Help Groups, women-led start-ups, initiatives in industry and employment, the Safe City Project, and other women-centric programmes run by various departments," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that women are vital in urban local bodies, panchayats, government services, and self-help groups. Their contributions have also increased in professional fields such as engineering, medicine, and education.

He directed that women should be entrusted with the complete management of the event, including stage anchoring, crowd control, traffic regulation, media handling, and security arrangements. This initiative will be a powerful example of women's empowerment in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav also instructed officials to ensure smooth arrival and departure arrangements, proper seating, and adequate provision of drinking water and food for the women participants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)