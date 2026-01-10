New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Somnath in Gujarat on 10-11 January 2026 and will participate in Somnath Swabhiman Parv. At around 8 PM on 10 January, PM Modi will participate in Omkar Mantra chanting, and thereafter he will view the Drone show at Somnath temple, the release said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, on 11 January, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice.

Thereafter, at around 10:15 AM Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Somnath Temple. At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in and address a public function in Somnath.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from 8 to 11 January 2026, is being organised in Somnath. It is being held to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifice to defend the Temple continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

The programme marks the 1,000th anniversary of Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026. Despite repeated attempts to destroy it over centuries, the Somnath Temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory.

The release stated that, after independence, Sardar Patel led the effort to restore the Temple. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath Temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The 75th anniversary of this historic restoration in 2026 adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

The celebrations will witness the participation of hundreds of saints from across the country, along with 72 hours of continuous chanting of 'Om' within the temple premises.

Prime Minister's participation in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv underscores the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and reaffirms his commitment to preserve and celebrating India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. (ANI)

