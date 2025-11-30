New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on December 1 (Monday) at 10:00 am. The briefing will take place at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.

The government convened an all-party meeting today ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The meeting began at 11 am on Sunday.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

According to the sources, the Parliament is set to take up a slew of legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The President, informed of the subject matter of the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, has recommended its introduction under clause (1) of Article 117 and clause (1) of Article 274 of the Constitution, with consideration under clause (3) of Article 117.

Similarly, the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, has received the President's recommendation for introduction and consideration under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 207, while the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has also been cleared under Articles 117 and 274.

According to sources, the other legislative proposals likely to be taken up include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

On the financial business front, Parliament is slated to handle the presentation, discussion, and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, along with the introduction, consideration, and passing or return of the related Appropriation Bill.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday. (ANI)

