Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first train from Tambaram to Rameswaram via the new Pamban Bridge in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

Ahead of its flag-off ceremony, the train is all decked up with flowers at the Mandapam Railway Station.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Leaves for India After Concluding 'Very Productive' Sri Lanka Visit (Watch Video).

PM Modi will inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge, today. The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Speaking with ANI, Railway Board Executive Director Dilip Kumar said that PM Modi's new gift will boost the country's engineering strength.

Also Read | Zomato COO Resigns: Rinshul Chandra Steps Down From Food Delivery Platform, Company Confirms in Regulatory Filing.

"Today is the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami. It was a day of new hopes for the nation. PM Modi is going to dedicate a new engineering marvel to the country. This new gift from the Indian Railways and the PM is going to boost the country's engineering strength...This new bridge (Pamban Railway Bridge) includes many new features," he said.

Pamban Bridge has one vertical lift spanning 72.5 meters with two tracks. The approach has 88 spans of 18.3-metre steel plate girders fabricated for a single line.

The bridge's story traces back to 1914, when British engineers constructed the original Pamban bridge. A cantilever (a long piece of metal or wood that extends from a wall to support the end of a bridge) structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span to connect Rameswaram Island with mainland India. However, the new bridge, sanctioned in 2019, is 3 meters higher than the existing one, improving sea connectivity.

The New Pamban Bridge was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways. RVNL has ensured the bridge met higher speed, load, and maritime requirements. This new bridge enhances connectivity while showcasing India's infrastructure capabilities in safety, durability, and innovation.

The ministry said the bridge has been constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs.The ministry said that these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)