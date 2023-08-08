New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with 28 MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Rajasthan on Tuesday as part of preparations for next year’s Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

The meeting will be held at around 7 pm at Gujarat Bhawan. The host ministers are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary.

BJP chief JP Nadda will also attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the Prime Minister will immediately chair the meeting of 48 MPs of the ruling alliance from Maharashtra and Goa at Maharashtra Sadan here after the meeting with Rajasthan MPs. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Bhagwat Karad, Bharati Pawar and Manoj Kotak will be host ministers.

The Prime Minister is holding cluster-wise meetings with NDA MPs from different states to bolster the lawmakers' confidence ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi has so far held seven cluster meetings. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi chaired meetings of NDA MPs from eight northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim along with MPs of Gujarat state.

The sources said that the 13 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Northeastern region, who failed to attend yesterday's meeting owing to their presence in the Upper House, will participate in today's second meeting at Maharashtra Sadan.

The fifth such meeting was held with MPs from Bihar, a crucial state for BJP-led NDA.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nityanand Rai and RK Singh and Bhupendra Yadav apart from Sushil Modi, Chirag Paswan and Vinod Tawde.

The cluster six meeting was held NDA MPs from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The meetings of NDA MPs with PM Modi started on July 31.

The first meeting was held with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region with PM Modi urging them to maximise their connections with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots, sources said.

On the same day, PM Modi also met NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand and said that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the NDA intends to take it forward.

"The journey of 25 years of NDA has been unprecedented, we have to take it forward. Whatever role NDA has played is unprecedented. Together we will ensure victory in 2024," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, according to a source.

PM Modi is learnt to have also said that the NDA government has done "unprecedented work in infrastructure development" in the past nine years. (ANI)

