Arrah (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday said that a massive public reception awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bihar today.

"Today, Prime Minister Modi is coming to Bhojpur Arrah, where lakhs of people and workers will welcome him. After the Bhojpur Arrah rally, he will go to Nawada and then will do a road show from Dinkar Chowk in Patna at 5 pm," said Jaiswal.

Also Read | 'Finding This 60 Number Deeply Suspicious': Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor's Witty Birthday Wish for Shah Rukh Khan.

In addition, speaking on the murder case of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama, Jaiswal said that the police have full authority to take necessary action to ensure justice.

"There is a rule of law in Bihar, and the police have full authority to take action to deliver justice. The law is doing its work; after that, there is the court, and the case will also go to the court. The court keeps a close watch on all these and then takes an appropriate decision," he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Poll Rally, Devendra Fadnavis Talks of PM's 'Hearty' Bonding With Bihar Residents.

Meanwhile, former Bihar MLA and Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, was arrested in connection with the murder case of Dular Chand Yadav.

Singh shared a video message on social media expressing "complete faith" in people's support ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!" Singh captioned his Facebook post, which featured him being escorted by police personnel.

On October 30, Dular Chand Yadav, aged 75, was killed during firing between two groups while campaigning in the Mokama Assembly seat ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said that Anant Singh and his two associates - Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram - have been arrested in connection with the case.

"On October 30, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted, resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dular Chand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred. Both sides registered cases, and police started investigating the case," SSP Sharma told reporters.

"Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, and it is a serious issue. It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case. Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him. All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow," he added.

Assuring voters of a peaceful electoral process, SSP Sharma said, "I want to assure the voters of Patna that elections will be held peacefully, and that they can fearlessly come out and vote. Patna Police and administration stand with the voters, and no one will be stopped from exercising their right." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)