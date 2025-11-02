Patna, November 2: Amid the high-voltage campaign by political parties ahead of the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday boasted about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘deep and hearty’ bonding with the residents of the state.

Fadnavis, who is currently in the poll-bound state to campaign for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the high-stakes battle, spoke highly of PM Modi’s public connect, including poll-bound Bihar. “PM Modi has a special emotional connection with Bihar. PM Modi has Bihar in his heart, while the Prime Minister remains in their hearts. This relationship is very deep. The people of Bihar will give him a rousing reception today,” Fadnavis said, speaking to media persons, ahead of the Prime Minister’s two public rallies and also a roadshow in the state on Sunday. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 61 out of Total Candidates in Fray for 1st Phase Withdraw Nomination.

Several other NDA leaders have commented on PM Modi's popularity and his deep connection with Bihar. Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, “PM Modi's visit always brightens the prospects of NDA. Whenever he comes, our alliance benefits. His visits boost people's enthusiasm and strengthen public confidence." He further said that the combo of Nitish Kumar in the state and the Prime Minister at the Centre is propelling the state on the path of development. The next five years will be extremely crucial for Bihar. This will prove to be a golden period for the state.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Nawada is charged up ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. BJP MP Vivek Thakur said that the people are very excited about the Prime Minister's fourth visit to Nawada. He said people from every village will come to see Prime Minister Modi. There are no caste or community barriers. The stage may be small, but the crowd is huge. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Claim of Polluted Yamuna During Chhath Puja, Says ‘There Are 2 Indias’ (Watch Video).

An elaborate security ring has been thrown in Nawada, with state police and security personnel stepping up security ahead of the Prime Minister's public rally in the city. The first phase of polling for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections is slated for November 6.

