Mumbai, November 2: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended a witty birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar turned 60 on Sunday. Sharing a post on social media, Tharoor humorously remarked that he found the actor’s age “deeply suspicious,” joking that there was no visual evidence to support the milestone — given Shah Rukh’s timeless charm, energy, and youthful appearance.

Taking to his X handle, the politician and author shared images of the superstar and playfully wrote that a team of “independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives” had investigated the claim and found no proof to confirm it, citing the absence of grey hair, any signs of slowing down, and Shah Rukh’s ever-youthful looks. Shah Rukh Khan Special: Aryan Khan Steps Into Filmmaking, Suhana Khan Embraces Camera As Actor and AbRam Already Favourite Among Fans, Here’s How SRK’s Kids Are Taking Forward His Legacy.

Shashi Tharoor Extends Birthday Wishes To Shah Rukh Khan on His Birthday

Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk ! I have to admit, I'm finding this "60" number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: "In the complete and… pic.twitter.com/wnidSFbTDX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 2, 2025

Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk I have to admit, I'm finding this "60" number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: "In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence—specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger—the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed.”

“I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse. Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away.” Shah Rukh Khan Birthday 2025: From Kolkata to Mumbai, Fans From Across Nation Throng Outside Mannat As ‘King Khan’ Turns 60.

“I predict by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star. Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come. #HappyBirthdaySRK #KingKhan,” added Tharoor. Shah Rukh Khan received an outpouring of heartwarming wishes from fans and celebrities across social media on his special day.

