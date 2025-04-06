Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Haryana on the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

During the visit, PM Modi will launch two significant projects. He will inaugurate the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, which aims to boost air connectivity for the region. Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new 800-MW thermal power plant in the Yamunanagar district.

Speaking to reporters, CM Saini said, "Prime Minister is arriving in Haryana on April 14th on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary to fast track two big projects. First will be the inauguration of Maharaja Agrasen Airport constructed in Hisaar, which will be felicitate air travel for people. Second will be the foundation stone laying ceremony in Yamuna Nagar... Regarding this, we had organized a meeting today."

Earlier on Friday, the Haryana Chief Minister offered prayers at Prachin Shree Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka, and said that he prayed for the well-being of the people of the state and nation

"I offered prayers at the Prachin Shree Kali Mata Mandir on the occasion of Navaratri. I prayed for the well-being of the people of the state and nation. May Haryana touch new heights of development... On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti on 14th April, PM Modi will be coming to Haryana to inaugurate various development projects," CM Saini said.

Earlier on March 31, CM Saini offered prayers at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on the second day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. (ANI)

