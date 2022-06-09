Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI): To promote privatisation in the space sector, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) headquarters have been set up at Bopal in Ahmedabad which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday.

IN-SPACe will be the nodal agency that will allow the use of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensure their participation in the space sector. It will be a single-window nodal agency which will permit and oversee Space activities including the building of launch vehicles and satellites, as approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2020.

Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Kumar Goenka told ANI, "It is a very big day for IN-SPACe as well as the space industry as the Prime Minister himself is announcing to the world the importance of IN-SPACe, the vision behind it and how it will boost the Indian space sector."

He further said, "The primary problem that we are trying to solve here is that the private sectors are not active in the space sector, which is not the case in other advanced space bearing countries. With IN-SPACe, the private sector will be facilitated to come into space. The aim is to acknowledge that the private sector plays a very strong role in the space economy of India."

"The future growth of IN-SPACe depends on various factors. Space technology is very dynamic and it's not like you push a button to avail the desired results. A lot of learning will be involved before a strong infrastructure for the private sector is developed," he said.

"The starry-eyed start-ups in the country have the ability to come up in the space and play shoulder to shoulder with private sectors in other countries," Goenka added.

Prime Minister, after inaugurating the multi-speciality hospital in Navsari, will reach the IN-SPACe centre at Ahmedabad after which he will visit the facility centre within the campus. "The facility centre is of great importance," added Goenka.

The Union cabinet headed by the Prime Minister approved the establishment of IN-SPACe in June 2020. The aim behind setting up this centre was to enable non-government entities to use the facilities of the Department of Space for greater participation of private players in space technology and related activities. (ANI)

