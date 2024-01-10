Every year, National Youth Day in India is celebrated on January 12. The special day commemorates the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who was a great thinker, philosopher, and youth icon. In 1984, the Indian Government declared January 12 National Youth Day to honour Swami Vivekananda's ideals and philosophy. National Youth Day serves as a reminder of Swami Vivekananda's vision of empowering the youth to channel their energies positively. He emphasized the fact that the youth should work towards personal development, contribute to the welfare of society, and strive for the betterment of the nation. Scroll down to learn more about the National Youth Day 2024 date, history and significance of the day.

National Youth Day 2024 Date

National Youth Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, January 12.

National Youth Day Significance

National Youth Day in India is a special day celebrated in India as it honours Swami Vivekananda, an inspiring person who believed in the power and potential of the youth. He thought that young individuals have the potential to make a big difference in the world and always encouraged the youth to be confident, work hard, and use their abilities for the benefit of society and the country. The day encourages people of the country to learn from Vivekananda's life and values. It inspires them to be responsible citizens, help others, and work towards making their country better. Swami Vivekananda 161st Birth Anniversary: Full Text of Vivekananda's Famous 1893 Speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago.

The day is celebrated across the country with various events, including seminars, workshops, cultural programs, and youth-focused activities. Schools, colleges, universities, and youth organizations often organize competitions and activities aimed at promoting the ideals of Swami Vivekananda among the youth.

