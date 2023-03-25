New Delhi, March 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the residential complex and auditorium of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on March 28. Reportedly, the residential complex and auditorium built right in front of the BJP headquarters will be used for big party meetings and for senior campaign leaders of the party. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Metro Line in Bengaluru, Takes a Ride With Staff, Workers and Students (See Pics and Video).

Organization general secretary/ministerial-level leaders will have the facility to stay in BJP's own residential premises. On March 28, the Prime Minister will also participate in the Bhoomi Poojan programme for the BJP Delhi state office. A Delhi BJP office will also be set up on Deendayal Marg, a short distance from the BJP headquarters. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Much-Awaited Whitefield to Krishnarajapuram Metro Line in Bengaluru (See Pics).

On Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. In his inaugural speech, the PM said that "India, in her 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', has determined to walk on a path towards being a developed country." Earlier on Saturday, PM also inaugurated Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro in Karnataka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)