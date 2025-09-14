Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tripura on September 22 to inaugurate the redevelopment and beautification of the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple.

CM Saha made this announcement while addressing the closing ceremony of the Neermahal Jal Utsav at Melaghar.

He stated that the present state government is working to develop all tourist spots across the state.

"Replicas of all 51 Shakti Peeths are being constructed at Bandower in Gomati district at a cost of Rs 97 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving on September 22 to inaugurate the redevelopment and beautification of Mata Tripura Sundari Temple. I have written to him and he is coming. He will also offer puja," he said.

CM said this is indeed a special moment as the programme has been underway for the past three days.

"We know such a palace you will not find anywhere else like Neermahal. We are working to promote Neermahal among the people. Many are still not aware of it. With the reach of social media, everyone must promote the culture and traditions of Neermahal so that people get to know about it. When more people visit, the local economy will also improve. Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore established Neermahal with a blend of cultures. This is truly a beautiful spot and we feel proud of it," said Saha.

He informed that under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the government will also develop the Raj Ghat of Neermahal.

"PM Modi is working to preserve the old culture and traditions. In the North East zone, we are the second-highest in per capita GDP. We are working for the betterment and development of rural areas, and we must work unitedly to make Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura," he added.

During the event, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, Sepahijala Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Datta, MLA Taffazal Hossain, District Magistrate Dr Sidharth Shiv Jaiswal, SP Bijoy Debbarma and others were present. (ANI)

