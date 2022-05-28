New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of about sixteen schemes and programmes spanning nine Ministries and Departments of the Government of India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in a national level event "Garib Kalyan Sammelan" at Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on May 31.

As per the Prime Minister's Office press release, PM Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries from across the country through videoconferencing from Shimla.

Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to more than Rs 21,000 crore, PMO informed.

"Simultaneously, events will also be organized at state capitals, district headquarters and KVK Centres," the release stated.

Under this series of events, as per the PMO, the scheme beneficiaries will interact with Chief Ministers, Central and State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives.

According to the press release, the number of beneficiaries of many of these schemes runs in crores and in several cases tens of crores and address the most pressing problems of the poorest segments of the population, including housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion etc.

"The interaction will explore the possibility of convergence and saturation of these schemes and give an opportunity to assess the citizens' aspirations for India as it completes 100 years of independence in the year 2047. The Sammelan will be one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interactions spanning all districts, where the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries about the impact that these schemes and programmes have had on their lives," the release stated.

Under the two-stage programme, the State/District/KVK level function will start at 9.45 AM at about 11.00 AM, these will get connected to the national level programme.

The national event will be telecast live through Doordarshan on its national and regional channels. Provisions have also been made to webcast the national programme through MyGov for which people need to register themselves. It can also be viewed through other social media channels viz., YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.

It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight the people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living for citizens but will also enlighten the Government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind in the nation's march to progress. (ANI)

