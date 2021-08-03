New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat on Tuesday at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

An official release by the Prime Minister's Office said that a public participation programme is being launched in the state of Gujarat to create further awareness about the scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

Under PMGKAY, 5 Kg/person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitinbhai Patel will also be present on the occasion.

Nearly 948 Lakh Metric Tonnes of foodgrains was allocated last year which is 50 percent more than a normal year to ensure food security during COVID. About Rs 2.84 Lakh crore food subsidy incurred during 2020-21.

More than 3.3 crore eligible beneficiaries in Gujarat got 25.5 Lakh Metric tonnes of foodgrain, incurring a subsidy amount of more than Rs 5000 crores. To further strengthen food security for migrant beneficiaries, the One Nation One Ration Card has been implemented so far in 33 States/UTs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)