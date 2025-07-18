New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and West Bengal on Friday and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, respectively. He will also address a public function in both states today.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that during his visit to Motihari in Bihar, development works worth Rs 7,200 crore will be dedicated to the nation, or their foundation stones will be laid.

He said, these works cover Software Technology Parks, four new Amrit Bharat trains, road projects and more. He said that these projects will open doors of opportunity for the people.

In Durgapur in West Bengal, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. The projects cover sectors like oil and gas, power, railways, and roads.

The Prime Minister said that West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule, and people are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, PM Modi is going to dedicate multiple rail projects to the nation. It includes automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section. The doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines is part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project, worth over Rs 580 crore, which will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays.

Another rail project includes the development of infrastructure for maintaining Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra. Automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations. Upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency.

The Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project is worth approximately Rs 4,080 crore, aimed at increasing sectional capacity, enabling the operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthening connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the PM will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Ara bypass on NH-319, which connects Ara-Mohania on NH-319 and Patna-Buxar on NH-922, providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time.

The PM will also inaugurate the four-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over Rs 820 crore, which is part of NH-319 and connects Ara Town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral). This will improve both freight and passenger movement. Among others, a 2-lane road with a paved shoulder from Sarwan to Chakai on NH-333C, which will facilitate the movement of goods and people, and act as a key link between Bihar and Jharkhand.

Moreover, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and the state-of-the-art Incubation Facility of STPI at Patna, aimed at promoting the IT/ITES/ESDM Industry and Startups. These facilities will help boost IT software and service exports. It will also nurture the tech startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and product development.

In a major step towards strengthening the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Bihar, the PM will inaugurate a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This marks the launch of modern fisheries infrastructure, including new fish hatcheries, biofloc units, ornamental fish farming, integrated aquaculture units, and fish feed mills, across various districts in Bihar. Aquaculture projects will help in generating employment opportunities, enhance fish production, promote entrepreneurship, and accelerate socio-economic development in rural areas of Bihar.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, PM will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur improving connectivity in the region.

The PM will also release Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

PM Modi will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 beneficiaries and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

For West Bengal, PM is going to lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia districts of West Bengal worth around Rs 1,950 crore. It will provide PNG connections to households, commercial establishments, and industrial customers, and offer CNG at retail outlets, while also creating employment opportunities in the region, according to the press release.

PM will also dedicate to the nation the Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been laid as a part of the ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline, also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project. The Durgapur to Kolkata section, worth over Rs 1,190 crore, passes through the districts of Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Nadia in West Bengal. The pipeline provided direct and indirect employment during its implementation phase and will now facilitate supply of natural gas to lakhs of households in the region.

In line with his commitment to clean air and health security for all, PM will also dedicate to the nation the Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, worth over Rs 1,457 crore. It will benefit the region by supporting cleaner energy production and creating employment opportunities.

Boosting rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister is also going to dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Purulia - Kotshila Rail Line (36 km) in Purulia, worth over Rs 390 crore. This will improve rail connectivity between industries in Jamshedpur, Bokaro, and Dhanbad with Ranchi and Kolkata, as well as enhance the efficient movement of goods trains, reducing travel time and improving logistics for industries and businesses.

According to a statement, the PM will inaugurate two road over bridges (ROBs) constructed under the Setu Bharatam Programme, worth over Rs 380 crore, at Topsi and Pandabeshwar in Paschim Bardhaman. It will improve connectivity and also help prevent accidents at railway level crossings. (ANI)

