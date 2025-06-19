Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore, including Rs 2,750 crore of railway infrastructure works, during his day-long visit to Odisha on Friday, official sources said.

During the day, the PM will also attend an event to mark the first anniversary of the BJP-led state government.

As part of the programme, Modi will lay the foundation stones for the third and fourth railway lines between Sarla and Sason.

"This project will significantly reduce traffic congestion on the busy Jharsuguda–Sambalpur section and promote industrial development in western Odisha," a railway official said.

In a major boost for Boudh district, the PM will inaugurate the 73-km-long Sonepur–Purunakatak railway line, a part of the larger 301-km Khurda Road–Balangir railway project.

"With this, the Boudh district headquarters will be connected to the national railway network for the first time," officials said, adding that this will facilitate devotees to visit Bhairavi temple at Purunakatak.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation the 4th rail line between Jharsuguda-Jamga, the freight train maintenance facility at Sarla, subway in Bamra-Dharuadihi section, Link C-Dumetra line and Road Over Bridge at Jaleswar.

The construction of the 4th rail line between Jharsuguda and Jamga will boost economic growth and support industrial development. The freight train maintenance facility established at Sarla will improve logistics efficiency and ensure freight transport smoother and more reliable, officials added.

The new trains proposed to be launched by the PM are (18313/18314) Boudh-Bhubaneswar New-Boudh Weekly Express and (18311/18312) Sambalpur-Boudh-Sambalpur Weekly Express.

Apart from this, Bhubaneswar-Sonepur-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express and two pairs of Balangir-Sonepur Shuttle Passenger Trains will now originate from Purunakatak, they said.

