Meerut (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Preparations are underway in Meerut to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2 for laying the foundation stone of a sports university in Salwa village of Sardhana area here, officials said on Thursday.

Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh chaired a meeting in which he discussed the necessary arrangements to be made for the event with the police and district officials in attendance.

Also Read | Whale Shark in Andhra Pradesh: World's Largest Fish at Visakhapatnam Beach, Authorities Guided Back to Sea (Watch Video).

After laying the foundation stone, some beneficiaries of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others are expected to be felicitated by PM Modi.

The Commissioner gave directions about various aspects like helipad, parking, alternate traffic arrangements, security cordoning and issuing of passes for the programme.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting on COVID-19 Situation, Says People Should Be ‘Satark’, ‘Saavdhan’ in View of Omicron Variant.

The meeting was attended by Meerut District Magistrate K Balaji, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary, and other senior officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)