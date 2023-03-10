New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) later on Friday.

The main theme of the 3rd session of this Platform is "Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate".

During the event, the Prime Minister will felicitate awardees of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar.

The winners of the 2023 Puraskar are Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the exhibition for showcasing the innovative ideas and initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction .

NPDRR is a multi-stakeholder platform constituted by the Government of India to facilitate dialogue, sharing experiences, views, ideas, action-oriented research & explore opportunities in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction. (ANI)

