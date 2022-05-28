Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with all the Chief Ministers of the states on May 31 from Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the BJP-led Central government.

The Chief Minister today inspected the arrangements at Ridge Maidan in Shimla ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The people of Himachal Pradesh are very excited and it is a matter of pride that the Prime Minister is coming to the state on the completion of eight years of the Central government. Ridge Maidan in Shimla is a very dear place for him. He will connect virtually with all the CMs. Besides, he will also virtually connect with all district headquarters of the BJP."

Thakur said that PM Modi's tenure of eight years has been very good.

"I can say that India has succeeded in not only one but many parameters in making an identity and leaving behind the big powers of the world," he added

"Today, it is a matter of happiness for us that despite Himachal being a small state, he expressed his desire that he wants to come to the state and we also invited him," said the Chief Minister.

When asked if there are any chances of the roadshow, he said, "While the roads of Shimla are pretty small, still people want to welcome the Prime Minister as this is the first time that he will address the people from Ridge Maidan," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at a grand level across the country by holding various events. (ANI)

