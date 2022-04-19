New Delhi, April 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that he would be visiting Banas Dairy situated in Gujarat and expressed his pride in the dairy stating it is a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. Taking to Twitter, he shared glimpses of his visit to Dairy in 2016.

"I am delighted to be visiting Banas Dairy yet again. I last visited the Dairy in 2016. At that time a series of products of the Dairy was launched. I also visited the Dairy in 2013. Here are glimpses from both programmes," PM Modi tweeted. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar Today.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

I am delighted to be visiting @banasdairy1969 yet again. I had last visited the Dairy in 2016. That time a series of products of the Dairy were launched. I had also visited the Dairy in 2013. Here are glimpses from both programmes. pic.twitter.com/J8xlTPHT6e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2022

He further tweeted that in the last several years, the Banas Dairy has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women.

He added that he is particularly proud of Dairy's innovative zeal which is seen in their various products. Their continued focus on honey is also laudatory, he further added.

"I would like to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hard work and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable. Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation and the results are for all to see," he tweeted.

