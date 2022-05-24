New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on Thursday (May 26).

Among several other projects, PM Modi will inaugurate the 75 km long Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, at around 2 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022.

At around 5:45 pm, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

In Chennai, as per the PMO press release, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore here.

"These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities," the release stated.

In Chennai, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore. The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs. 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region.

The 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs. 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs. 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme will also witness inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs. 28,500 crore.

The 262 Km long Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs. 14,870 crore. It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

The 4 Lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 Km in length, will be built at a cost of over Rs 5850 crore. It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port.

The 94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around Rs 3870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari, will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs. 1800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhancing convenience and comfort of the passengers through the provision of modern amenities.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over Rs 1400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022. ISB was inaugurated on 2 December 2001, by Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Regarded as one of the top B-schools in the country, ISB also collaborates with several Ministries and Departments of the Government to provide training and capacity building. (ANI)

