New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg during his visit to Maharashtra on December 4.

He will also attend a programme marking the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg and witness the 'Operational Demonstrations' by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Tarkarli beach, according to a statement.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year.

The 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new naval ensign, which was adopted last year when the government commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Every year, on the occasion of Navy Day, there is a tradition of organising 'Operational Demonstrations' by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces, the statement said.

These 'Operational Demonstrations' provide an opportunity to the people to witness the various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy.

It highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens, according to the statement.

