Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurated the National Convention of Modi Samaj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday.

In his address, the Union Minister said that efforts are being made to unite the dispersed community, and it is a good sign for both the community and the nation.

He said that this community has progressed ahead due to its continuous efforts and strength and it will get the representation. Shah said that this society is blessed by Lord Shiva himself.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited every village in Gujarat and inspired the youth by forming an organization that provided an unparalleled structure for bringing change in Gujarat.

He said that on the basis of his public welfare works during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, and now he is increasing India's pride across the world.

Shah said that the previous governments always harassed and humiliated the OBC community and ignored them, Prime Minister Modi took many initiatives for giving respect to the OBC community and took many steps for the welfare of the OBC community in the last nine years.

He said that many OBCs have been made Chief Ministers from our party, the constitutional status has been provided to the OBC commission by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the first time 27 ministers from the OBC community have been included in the Union cabinet.

Union Home Minister said that earlier there was no reservation for OBCs in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya and NEET exam, but it has now been ensured by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that a venture capital fund for OBC young entrepreneurs has been set up. The amendment process in the OBC list was also initiated by the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah said that during the last 56 years of rule of the previous governments, not a single initiative was taken for ensuring respect for the OBC community, but PM Modi has taken countless measures in the past nine years, through which the OBC community is rising and achieving its due place.

Shah said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, considering everyone equal, PM Modi provided the Corona vaccine to 130 crore people.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has eliminated corruption by linking many public welfare schemes of the government with DBT and sending their benefits directly to the bank accounts of the poor.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Minister said that Rathore, Teli, Sahu community has made a huge contribution to the country and given the country such a Prime Minister who has worked to establish India's pride in the world. When the President of America says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you are very popular in America, and he wants your autograph, then every Indian feels proud.

He said that the Indian economy which was earlier ranked 11th in the world, has moved up to the 5th position today and Prime Minister Modi has set a target that the Indian economy will become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025. Shah said that India ranks second in the world in smartphone usage and production, third in the aviation market, third in the automobile market, third in start-ups and ranks third in the world in renewable energy.

Shah added that after the independence of the country, in comparison to the 50 years of opposition governments, the nine years of government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have had many significant achievements. (ANI)

