New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming sports from a niche pursuit into a nationwide mass movement, following his participation in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Dibrugarh.

Addressing athletes, students and local residents, the Dibrugarh LSC MP Sarbananda Sonowal said the initiative reflects the Prime Minister's larger vision of linking fitness, discipline and youth empowerment with nation-building.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given sports a central place in India's development journey by turning fitness and athletic excellence into a people's movement," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"I call upon our youth and citizens to participate in building a healthy, fit and sports-orientated India, guided by the spirit of Khelo India - Khelo Desh," he further added.

Sonowal said the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' has strengthened grassroots sports by identifying young talent early and fostering community participation. "This initiative is nurturing talent at the grassroots, strengthening community bonds and instilling discipline, confidence and character among our youth," he said.

Announcing constituency-level support, Sonowal said promising sportspersons from Dibrugarh would receive targeted assistance to improve training and performance.

"Talented athletes from Dibrugarh will be given special incentives and institutional support so they can compete at higher levels and bring recognition to Assam and the nation," Sonowal said.

Referring to Good Governance Day, observed on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sonowal highlighted the sports reforms introduced since 2014.

"Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has seen unprecedented expansion of sports infrastructure, wider participation and systematic identification of talent from every corner of the country," Sonowal said.

Citing national flagship programmes, Sonowal said Khelo India, Fit India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have created structured pathways for athletes.

"These initiatives have ensured world-class facilities and professional training, enabling young Indians to pursue sports as a serious career," he said. Sonowal added that Assam has aligned its efforts with the national vision through initiatives such as Khel Mahotsav.

"Through Khel Mahotsav, we are identifying talent from villages, tea garden areas and remote regions, and preparing them for national and international competitions," Sonowal said, noting that improved indoor and outdoor stadium infrastructure in Dibrugarh has increased parental confidence in sports as a career option.

Prominent dignitaries present at the event included Assam Minister Prashanta Phukan, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Mayor, Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, Chairman of Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL), Bikul Deka, BJP District President Dulal Bora, Chairman of Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA), Asim Hazarika, Managing Director of BVFCL Pranjal Barman, Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva University Prof Narendra Nath Sarma, President of Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) Niranjan Saikia, Secretary Kamakhya Saikia, District Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Bikram Kairi, and other distinguished guests and citizens. (ANI)

