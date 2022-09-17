New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP leaders on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.

Extending her wishes, President Droupadi Murmu said she hoped the nation-building campaign being carried out by PM Modi would continue to progress under his leadership.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Vice-President J P Dhankar greeted PM Modi and said his transformative vision and inspirational leadership had elevated "Bharat" to newer heights of glory.

"Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji. His transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated Bharat to newer heights of glory. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of our nation," Dhankar tweeted.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah extended his birthday wish to PM Modi by calling him the "most beloved leader", and lauded his efforts in making impossible tasks possible with his "India-first thinking and determination" for the welfare of the poor.

The Minister expressed his sentiments for the PM as he turned 72. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started various programmes under "Seva Pakhwada" across the country from September 17 to October 2 to mark his birthday.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Home Minister said, "Happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country and the inspiration of all of us, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I pray to God for his good health and long life."

"The life of Narendra Modi ji, the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant new India, symbolises service and dedication. For the first time after independence, Modi ji has instilled a sense of hope and faith in crores of poor by giving them their rights. Today, every section of the country is standing with Modi ji like a rock," he added.

Calling PM Modi, the "conductor of Indian culture", the Minister said he has worked to take the country forward in every field by connecting it to its original roots.

"New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modi ji. Modi ji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world," he said further.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi has given a new dimension to Indian politics.

He said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on his birthday. He has given unprecedented strength to progress and good governance in the country under his leadership and has given new heights to India's prestige and self-respect all over the world. May God keep them healthy and live long.

He praised PM Modi's governance and leadership in his birthday wishes to him.

"Modi ji has given a new dimension to politics in the country and has given full importance to the welfare of the poor along with development. Connecting with the people, communicating with the people and having a strong hold on the pulse of the country connects them to the mind and people of India. May they take India's honour and respect to new heights, this is the best wish," Singh added.

BJP national president JP Nadda called PM Modi the "world`s most popular leader", adding that the Prime Minister`s leadership has "given a new direction to the destiny and future of India".

"Happy Birthday to the most popular leader of the world, our Prime Minister, Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi ji. Your leadership has given a new direction to the destiny and future of India. You have shaped the new Indian consciousness through 'Panch Prana' on the holy occasion of the nectar of independence," said Nadd.

He further said, "Our cultural heritage has got global status. Every BJP worker is determined for their eternal continuity. I pray to God that we always get your leadership. May you be successful, may you live long."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wished PM Modi who dedicated himself in the service of Maa Bharati and building a new India.

"Happy Birthday to the world's most popular leader PM Narendra Modi ji who dedicated himself in the service of Maa Bharati and building a new India. The work done by you in the upliftment of the country is inspiring for us. I pray for your healthy and long life," said Goyal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Hearty birthday greetings to the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', constantly engaged in the worship of the nation for 'Antyodaya'! May the Supreme Worshiper of Lord Shri Ram Maa Bharati grant long life and good health to the respected Prime Minister."

Former Punjab Chief Minister who joined BJP yesterday extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister and wished him long and healthy life in the service of the nation.

Lok Sabha Speaker om Birla prayed for the good health of the Prime Minister in his birthday wish to him.

"Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Praying to God for your healthy and long life. Under your able leadership, the country is moving towards becoming a developed nation by setting new steps. The countrymen are also committed to the accomplishment of this resolve with renewed confidence," said Birla.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished PM Modi and said, "May you be healthy and live long and under your leadership, fear, hunger and corruption from the country should be completely eradicated and we should again get the position of Vishwa Guru."

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also planned a two-week long programme to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday. The party will embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also. (ANI)

