Purnea (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea in poll-bound Bihar.

He inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

He launched the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Bihar accounts for approximately 90% of the country's total Makhana production. Key districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj and Araria serve as the primary hubs since they have favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil that contribute to the superior quality of makhana.

Setting up Makhana Board in Bihar is expected to give a major boost to the Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the presence of people in large numbers.

"First of all, I apologise to all of you. My programme in Kolkata took a little longer, and because of that, I was late in reaching here. Despite that, you people came in such large numbers to bless us. You stayed for such a long time. I express my gratitude to you," he said.

The Prime Minister said that projects worth about Rs 40,000 crore have been unveiled for the state's development. "These projects related to airport, water, power will help fulfill dreams of people of Seemanchal," he said.

He said over 40,000 beneficiaries have got houses under PM Awas Yojana. " It is a new beginning for them. I congratulate these families," he said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar's largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore. It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar's energy security.

He laid the foundation stone of Phase 1 of Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2680 crore. It will focus on upgrading the canal including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. It will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Rail Line between Bikramshila - Katareah worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing direct rail link across the river Ganga. It will provide a direct rail link across the Ganga significantly benefitting people in the region.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Rail Line between Arariya - Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over Rs 4,410 crore.

He flagged off train in Araria - Galgalia (Thakurganj) Section which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving access across Northeastern Bihar.

He also flagged off Vande Bharat Express Train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna.

He flagged off Amrit Bharat Express Trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani and Erode. These trains will provide modern interiors, improved facilities, and faster travel capabilities, while enhancing economic, cultural, and social integration across regions.

Bihar will face assembly polls later this year.

