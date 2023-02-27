New Delhi, February 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers.

Assembly polls are being held in the two northeast states on Monday. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Polling Begins in 59 of 60 Constituencies, Over 21 Lakh Voters to Seal Electoral Fate of 369 Candidates.

Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today." Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Polling Begins in 59 of 60 Constituencies, Fate of 183 Candidates To Be Decided.

The counting of votes in the two states besides Tripura is scheduled on March 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)