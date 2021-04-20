New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating on micro-containment zones.

In his address to the nation, the prime minister said there is need to save the country from the lockdowns in the present situation.

"I urge the states to consider lockdowns only as the last option. We have to make efforts to prevent a lockdown situation and focus on creating micro containment zones," he said.

He urged the youth to form small committees in their neighbourhood to help in fostering COVID-19 discipline. "If we do this, the governments will not need to create containment zones or enforce curfew or lockdown," he said.

Referring to the government opening up vaccination for all those above above 18 from May 1, he said migrant workers will be vaccinated at places of their work.

He called upon states to urge the workers to stay where they are.

"I request state governments to urge the workers to stay where they are. This trust given by the states will help them so that they will be vaccinated in the next few days in the city they are in and their work will not stop," he said.

"India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination programme. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From May 1, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated," he added.

He said India has the cheapest vaccine in the world and the vaccines in the country suit its cold chain system.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Centre is taking measures ramp up availability of medical beds as also production of medical oxygen.

"Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are being built. The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state governments, and the private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction," he said.

The Prime Minister had earlier in the day interacted with vaccine manufacturers in the country via video conferencing and urged them to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate people in the shortest possible time.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)