New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the prayer meet organised on 73rd death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, at Gandhi Smriti here on Saturday.

Many Union ministers and senior leaders of opposition also attended the prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti.

During the ceremony, the dignitaries paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. They also paid the silent tribute to the martyred leader.

During the prayer meeting, singer Anup Jalota performed a beautiful rendition of "Vaishnav jan to tene kahiye', one of Mahatma's favourites bhajans.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the man known for his nonviolent resistance against the colonisers, led India to freedom from British colonial rule. He was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways. (ANI)

