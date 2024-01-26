New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): After the culmination of the 75th Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waved at the people who attended the parade at Kartavya Path on Friday.

The audience erupted into cheers, warmly welcoming the PM with claps and chants.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Create Equal Record of Former PM Morarji Desai by Presenting Six Budgets in a Row on February 1.

PM Modi who is known for his sartorial choices opted to wear a multi-coloured turban with the predominant colour yellow, considered the colour of Lord Ram.

Recently, PM Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. So, the yellow colour in his turban is quite significant in many ways.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Bengal Police Deny Permission to Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' Event in Siliguri on January 28.

Along with the beautiful Rajasthani Bandhini print turban, the PM kept his outfit white kurta and pyjama with a brown Nehru jacket. The entire look perfectly conveyed his love for the nation, and its religious beliefs, and represented the ideology of unity in diversity.

PM Modi's turban was first spotted when he arrived at the National War Memorial this morning to honour the bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

The Republic Day celebrations commenced with the homage ceremony at the National War Memorial where PM Modi paid floral tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath and concluded with the National Anthem.

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

At the close of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic D ay Parade Chief Guest France President Emmanuel Macron were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The people watching the parade were thrilled at the stunning show of courage in the Indian motorcycle display and air show which marked the end of the parade.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the first time ever, an all-women tri-service contingent participated in the parade. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)